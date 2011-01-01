Rittger Family Awarded $6.7 Million in Civil Trial Against The Cliffs Resort

Posted: August 21,2014 8:47am Beth Ward

Following a civil trial, a jury in San Luis Obispo County has awarded $6.7 million to Aaron Rittger for the death of his wife in Shell Beach in 2011. Tricia Rittger was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing the street in front of the Cliff's resort. A lawsuit was filed and the Rittger family's attorneys argued that she never would have never been struck by a vehicle had The Cliff's enforced a parking policy restricting guests from parking in a lot across the street from the resort. Attorneys for The Cliff's said the accident happened because Rittger was texting and not paying attention as she crossed the street. The jury found that The Cliff's and its owner's negligence played a role in Rittger's death but it placed the majority of responsibility on Rittger herself, along with the driver and the City of Pismo Beach. The attorney representing the Cliff's said the resort will only end up paying approximately $1.6 million, since responsibility for Rittger's death was spread amongst all of the parties involved. The Rittger family had been seeking nearly $22 million in damages and medical expenses. The Rittger family previously settled with the City of Pismo Beach for $1.5 million dollars for the deadly collision.