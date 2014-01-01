First Day of Class at Lucia Mar Unified School District

Posted: August 21,2014 9:41am Beth Ward

In the Five Cities, students in the Lucia Mar Unified School District are back in the classroom for the new school year. The district welcomed 100 new teachers and principals when school went back in session on Tuesday. Fourth, fifth, and sixth graders at Fairgrove Elementary School in Grover Beach will be learning Mandarin Chinese. The teacher will also offer a class at Judkins Middle School in Pismo Beach. Also new this year, students will start school late every Monday so teachers and staff can meet.