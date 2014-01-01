French Hospital Breaks Ground on New Facility

Posted: August 21,2014 9:42am Beth Ward

Architect Brian Starr from Studio Design Group poses with a rendering of the new Copeland Health Education Pavilion. Photo courtesy of French Hospital Medical Center Facebook page.

French Hospital Medical Center broke ground on a new facility on Wednesday. The Copeland Health Education Pavilion will offer advanced healthcare education resources for free. It will have simulation labs and conference facilities for healthcare professionals and community members to use.

Long-time San Luis Obispo residents, the Copeland family, is paying for the multimillion dollar facility. Construction of the Copeland Health Educational Pavilion will take about a year to complete and the grand opening is slated for sometime in 2015.